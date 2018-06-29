Tshwane CIT heist foiled by police

Tough security interventions helped to foil a cash-in-transit heist in Gezina, Tshwane on Thursday evening at around 6 pm, News24 reports.

Police said the alleged perpetrators fled the scene when they realised tough security measures were in place.

The police added that the perpetrators were travelling in different vehicles, including a light delivery van.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole was quoted as saying the police would continue to fill the streets with officers to clamp down on criminals.

Police Minister Bheki Cele recently said in an effort to combat violent crimes plaguing the country, including cash-in-transit heists, office-bound members of the SA Police Service will soon leave their desks to help fight crime on the streets.

“I have directed the SAPS top management to adopt an extraordinary operational approach to stabilise this crime wave which must be followed by a normalisation approach. Therefore, in our efforts to stamping the authority of the state, we will be introducing the execution of a high density stabilisation intervention going forward,” Cele told reporters earlier this month.

“This will entail the migration of resources from a strategic framework level to an operational framework level. This means that provinces such as Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, which are most affected by this crime wave, will be boosted by the deployment of lieutenant-generals.

“We will also be mobilising all members that are ordinarily tasked with administration duties to augment the visibility of police officers, particularly in identified hotspot areas in all provinces.”

– additional reporting by ANA

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.