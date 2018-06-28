WATCH: Stop insulting people, says De Lille in response to Mazzone’s Mpofu remark

Patricia de Lille has come to the defence of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chairperson Dali Mpofu after Democratic Alliance (DA) deputy chair Natasha Mazzone questioned Mpofu’s position as De Lille’s representative.

Mazzone gave reporters her reasons for taking issue with De Lille using Mpofu’s legal services on Wednesday.

“I think it’s a sign of how relations have broken down between the Democratic Alliance and Patricia de Lille in that she chooses to take a chairperson of another political party to attack who was her political party, and I think it goes a long way to show that Patricia de Lille does not actually consider herself to be a member of the Democratic Alliance,” Mazzone said.

Patricia de Lille responds to Natasha Mazzone taking issue with Adv Dali Mpofu representing her pic.twitter.com/REamSyjBw7 — Anele Mfazwe ???????? (@mfazwe) June 28, 2018

De Lille clapped back and said Mpofu had appeared for numerous parties because they respected that he had the expertise.

She said Mpofu had appeared for the United Democratic Movement and for the ANC, arguing for the separation of constitutional matters from party politics.

“He has appeared for them because all parties respect that he has the expertise.”

“They must stop insulting people, and they must now just accept that if they are a party that believes in the rule of law, that believes in the constitution of this country, that we are all subject to all of those principles in our constitution.”

De Lille was speaking outside the Western Cape High Court, where she was contesting a report of misconduct against her on Thursday. The matter was postponed.

She plans to challenge the ‘Steenhuisen’ report, which found De Lille guilty of misconduct.

The Western Cape High Court found on Wednesday that the DA failed to comply with its own constitution in its handling of De Lille’s disciplinary processes.

The court declared that De Lille’s removal was unlawful. Her DA membership was terminated by the party after she had stated her intention to leave the organisation during a radio interview in April.

https://twitter.com/mfazwe/status/1011902746876895232