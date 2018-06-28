 
South Africa 28.6.2018 03:10 pm

Inxeba ruling splits Twitter between the supporters and the ‘homophobes’

Citizen reporter
A scene from 'Inxeba - The Wound'.

A scene from 'Inxeba - The Wound'.

The high court ruled that FPB’s Appeals Tribunal process for Inxeba was legally flawed, and should be reviewed and set aside.

The North Gauteng High Court’s decision today to overturn the classification of local film Inxeba – The Wound as hardcore porn may be a victory for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The court’s ruling may especially be seen as a victory in light of the fact that June is Pride Month, a time when members of the LGBTQ+ community get to celebrate their identities.

The ruling, which stated that the FPB’s Appeals Tribunal process for Inxeba was legally flawed, and should be reviewed and set aside, has led to the film trending on Twitter.

Twitter users, however, shared different views on the court’s decision, with some seeing it as a victory for human rights, while others said the movie defiled Xhosa culture.

Inxeba tells the story of Kwanda, a gay factory worker, who travels from the city to the rural area of his family’s origins to be circumcised in a traditional Xhosa rite-of-passage.

One Twitter user said the film “humiliates” Xhosa culture and gave the wrong impression about initiation school, concluding by calling for legal action to be taken against the film to ensure cultural rights are upheld.

The movie has been criticised by the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa), whose president, Kgosi Mokoena, said during a radio interview earlier this year that the film revealed too much of the Xhosa culture of ukwaluka, and that undermined and ridicules it, which is why the Congress is against the film.

One Twitter user who is also against the screening of the film in all cinemas went as far as calling it rubbish, this despite the fact that it has won six awards at the South African Film and Television Awards, including best film.

Another said it should be banned because it made a mockery of indigenous African culture.

One user noted the court ruling had actually taken cognizance of the argument raised by those saying the film defiles Xhosa culture.

“If cultural beliefs and practices are to be considered, the film is harmful and disturbing and exposes 16-year-olds to the sexual conduct depicted in the film. The film included language which was degrading to Xhosa women and further exposes women to societal violence such as rape. It contains harmful scenes which could cause tensions within the Xhosa community and even within the broader African community. By implication it has an effect on the rights of the Xhosa traditional group,” part of today’s ruling reads.

Some of the backlash against the movie has been interpreted as homophobia disguised as a concern for tradition, or as homophobia and concern for tradition rolled into one.

Here are more tweets about Inxeba following today’s ruling:

