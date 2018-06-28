Inxeba ruling splits Twitter between the supporters and the ‘homophobes’

The North Gauteng High Court’s decision today to overturn the classification of local film Inxeba – The Wound as hardcore porn may be a victory for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

We serve a Queer God. He literally just told the homophobes to fuck off just a few days before the end of #PrideMonth. What a victory ???????????? #Inxeba https://t.co/fUZsqRZUR2 — Moe (@moesuttle) June 28, 2018

The court’s ruling may especially be seen as a victory in light of the fact that June is Pride Month, a time when members of the LGBTQ+ community get to celebrate their identities.

#Inxeba is literally that girl and no one can take her shine away. I’m so glad the classification is overturned. pic.twitter.com/vRxQsbN6Fr — zane lelo meslani. (@lelowhatsgood) June 28, 2018

The ruling, which stated that the FPB’s Appeals Tribunal process for Inxeba was legally flawed, and should be reviewed and set aside, has led to the film trending on Twitter.

A very balanced ruling byJudge on #Inxeba Case, it wasn't pornographic

A balancing Act between freedom of Speech & Cultural Rights is key

Mutual Respect is everything:

Respect for others Culture and at same time Respect for others' choice on Sexual Orientation.#NoImposition pic.twitter.com/ZNDFUOgEMk — Wele Segalo (@WeleSeg) June 28, 2018

Twitter users, however, shared different views on the court’s decision, with some seeing it as a victory for human rights, while others said the movie defiled Xhosa culture.

Was a very important case. Thank you for entrusting it to us @TheWound_SAfilm #Inxeba https://t.co/BDZMPpgcYo — Dario Milo (@Dariomilo) June 28, 2018

Inxeba tells the story of Kwanda, a gay factory worker, who travels from the city to the rural area of his family’s origins to be circumcised in a traditional Xhosa rite-of-passage.

One Twitter user said the film “humiliates” Xhosa culture and gave the wrong impression about initiation school, concluding by calling for legal action to be taken against the film to ensure cultural rights are upheld.

The Movie Have No Conclusion It Just Humiliates Our Culture And Give People Wrong Predictions About Initiation School…Legal Action Must Not Only Be Taken On A Porn Side Only But On Our Cultural Rights Too…#Inxeba — @SanRayMakhanyaSA (@Sandile89648737) June 28, 2018

The movie has been criticised by the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa), whose president, Kgosi Mokoena, said during a radio interview earlier this year that the film revealed too much of the Xhosa culture of ukwaluka, and that undermined and ridicules it, which is why the Congress is against the film.

If anything the judge agrees that the movie spits in the face of xhosa cultural practices. Causing disharmony and friction amongst them. Queer love stories need to be told, however sacred cultural practices should be respected.#Inxeba — Xhosa Guy (@Xhocolate__) June 28, 2018

One Twitter user who is also against the screening of the film in all cinemas went as far as calling it rubbish, this despite the fact that it has won six awards at the South African Film and Television Awards, including best film.

#Inxeba cant this rubbish just go away — #LandLess (@realrealX) June 28, 2018

Another said it should be banned because it made a mockery of indigenous African culture.

This film must be banned not becoz it's porn but becoz it's making a mockery of black culture #Inxeba — ????????Tunqoana???????? (@mpanna_wammako) June 28, 2018

One user noted the court ruling had actually taken cognizance of the argument raised by those saying the film defiles Xhosa culture.

In the #Inxeba case, the Court also held that the Movie violated Xhosa's right to dignity which was the basis argument of many Xhosa people. What they have been arguing from the biggining was confirmed by the Court. — Not Adv Ngcukaitobi (@AdvNgcukaitobi) June 28, 2018

“If cultural beliefs and practices are to be considered, the film is harmful and disturbing and exposes 16-year-olds to the sexual conduct depicted in the film. The film included language which was degrading to Xhosa women and further exposes women to societal violence such as rape. It contains harmful scenes which could cause tensions within the Xhosa community and even within the broader African community. By implication it has an effect on the rights of the Xhosa traditional group,” part of today’s ruling reads.

Judge Raulinga says #Inxeba is "harmful and disturbing" – if cultural beliefs are taken into account: pic.twitter.com/eKa5FDa4XN — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) June 28, 2018

Some of the backlash against the movie has been interpreted as homophobia disguised as a concern for tradition, or as homophobia and concern for tradition rolled into one.

#Inxeba is no longer classified as hardcore porn. That was so stupid kwasekuqaleni. — IZWELETHU ????✊???????? (@miss_andisa) June 28, 2018

We are delighted that that the Court upheld the contentions that the Appeal Tribunal's decision was unlawful and invalid and that this vindicates the position taken by the film team all along. #Inxeba — Inxeba (The Wound) (@TheWound_SAfilm) June 28, 2018

All, are homophobic for a sitting Judge #Inxeba

How does a gay-love story undermine Xhosa peoples dignity? Or rather, how does a gay Xhosa undermine his own Xhosaness?!

This excludes anyone who does not buy into the Xhosa societal set norms & standards. Now, that is undermining! https://t.co/gz9JjN033J — Oliver Meth (@oliver_meth) June 28, 2018

I'm happy with the #Inxeba ruling and we should ALL go see the film once it's back on the big screen. However, I'm rather disturbed by Judge Raulings comments made in reaching the verdict. — Oliver Meth (@oliver_meth) June 28, 2018

#Inxeba porn classification is overturned. They wanted to silence us, they wanted to marginalize us but we are resurgent. The truth is we are their brothers, sisters, cousins, bosses, artists, neighbours and we have always been here and WE WILL CONTINUE TO TELL OUR STORIES. — A FUTURE BILLIONAIRE (@MON_DEEE) June 28, 2018

Toxic masculinity and it’s fragile Men right now #Inxeba pic.twitter.com/Dzq6BWmaAW — Michia Moncho (@MichiaMoncho) June 28, 2018

#Inxeba ????????them niggaz will still boycott this film ????????clear sign that the movie is telling the truth of what's happening in the mountain — Boyzin (@floyd_flooner) June 28, 2018

