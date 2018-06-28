WATCH: The burnt remains of looted Mpumalanga mall

A gut-wrenching image of remains from the partially burnt Mall@eMba shopping centre in Mpumalanga has surfaced.

The Mall@eMba shopping centre was looted and set on fire on Monday. The police said vehicles were among some of the property damaged by protesters demanding better service delivery.

The police had issued a warning to motorists to steer clear of the area, as the protesters were looting shops.

About 150 people were arrested in connection to the violent uproar. The police said the situation remained tense.

In the footage, residents can be seen walking through the mall. The fire started at about 11.30pm on Monday.

WHEN ENRAGED MOBS TORCHED A MALL THIS WAS AFTERMATH : SECUNDA. MP. OVER 100 ARRESTED. pic.twitter.com/N3UJppfMZj — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) June 28, 2018

More than a thousand protesters gathered outside eMbalenhle Police Station to demand the release of those who were arrested for public violence, business burglary and theft on Monday.

Those arrested were part of the protesters in the area.

Rubber bullets were used to disperse volatile crowds who attempted to gain entry into the police station.

Two officers were injured.