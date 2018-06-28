 
South Africa 28.6.2018 09:25 am

Man found hanged in Pretoria Checkers outlet

Kayla van Petegem

The man, alleged to be the manager of the store, was found on Wednesday morning.

A man was found hanged from the ceiling of a Checkers outlet in the Pretoria Moot yesterday, Pretoria Moot Rekord reports.

The 25-year-old man, supposedly the manager of the store, was found on Wednesday morning.

Details surrounding the incident were sketchy, but an employee from the management office at Checkers in Gezina Galleries shopping centre confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

They did, however, not want to comment on the incident any further.

Police spokesperson Captain Coba Brits has confirmed that a case has been opened and an investigation is under way.

