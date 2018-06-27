Poo protests hit Ladysmith

uThukela Water & Sanitation Service workers who were striking due to a wage dispute went so far as to throw faeces at the uThukela Municipality offices on Wednesday, Ladysmith Gazette has reported.

The workers also made use of Tractor-Loader-Backhoe vehicles (TLBs) to break through the gates and even a wall at the entrance to the premises on Forbes Street.

Faeces was loaded on to the back of the uThukela trucks and even on to bakkies.

Yesterday, Ladysmith Gazette reported that areas around Ladysmith had been left without water because of the strike.

The strikers blocked off the entrance to the uThukela depot in the Pieters Industrial Area on Tuesday.

The workers say they will continue to strike until their demands are met.

uThukela spokesperson Jabulani Mkhonza confirmed that on Monday, June 25, staff in the Water, Sanitation & Technical Services department initially embarked on a “go slow”, eventually leading to a “downing tools” because of issues relating to overtime and standby payments.

