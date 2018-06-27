 
menu
South Africa 27.6.2018 04:10 pm

City of Joburg to release more than 600 new title deeds

Chantelle Fourie
Patricia Buys is seen recieving her title deed at the Eersterust Civic Centre where MMC for human settlements in Tshwane, Mandla Nkomo handed out 89 title deeds, 22 March 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Patricia Buys is seen recieving her title deed at the Eersterust Civic Centre where MMC for human settlements in Tshwane, Mandla Nkomo handed out 89 title deeds, 22 March 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The title deeds, which will be released over the next financial year, are part of a plan to release 3 500 new title deeds in total.

Over the next two weeks, the City of Johannesburg will be releasing more than 600 new title deeds to Joburg residents, Randburg Sun has reported.

New housing MMC Meshack van Wyk said in the coming 2018/19 financial year, the City aimed to release some 3 500 title deeds. This, he said, would empower the poorest residents, who would be able to give their families the security of permanent tenure.

“Sadly, the dignity of living in a safe home or the ownership of one remains a pipe dream that has washed away the hope of millions of people waiting for service delivery for decades,” he said.

“It is estimated that some 30 000 accommodation units are required in the short term to address the needs of the most vulnerable households.”

Van Wyk explained that, therefore, the current administration wants to speed up the delivery of title deeds. The City has, over the last two years, delivered more than 5 000 title deeds across Joburg.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Mnangagwa assures white farmers their land is safe 21.7.2018
70 prefab units provide housing for inner-city destitute 20.7.2018
Do not touch traditional land, Rustenburg land hearing told 19.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.