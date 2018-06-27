WATCH: Why DA’s Mazzone takes issue with EFF’s Mpofu representing De Lille

Democratic Alliance (DA) deputy chair Natasha Mazzone today told a journalist her reasons for taking issue with Patricia De Lille making using of EFF national chairperson Advocate Dali Mpofu’s legal services.

“I think it’s a sign of how relations have broken down between the Democratic Alliance and Patricia De Lille in that she chooses to take a chairperson of another political party to attack who was her political party, and I think it goes a long way to show that Patricia De Lille does not actually consider herself to be a member of the Democratic Alliance,” Mazzone said.

The Western Cape High Court found today that the DA had failed to comply with its own constitution in its handling of De Lille’s disciplinary processes.

The court declared that De Lille’s removal was unlawful. De Lille’s DA membership was terminated by the party after she had stated her intention to leave the organisation during a radio interview in April.

The cessation of her membership led to her removal from the party and subsequently the mayoral position.

Ahead of her DA membership being terminated, De Lille attended an EFF-organised event which raised speculation that the red berets would be her next political home.

However, following the announcement that her DA membership had been terminated, De Lille said she would map out her political future once her name had been cleared, and she had resolved the matters with the DA.

Following her court victory today, De Lille tweeted a message of gratitude to those who had supported and kept her in their prayers.

Thank you to all those who supported and prayed for me. I am eternally gratful for the support and words of encouragement. As always, we can be proud of the the independence of our judiciary. https://t.co/xfChDBEj86 — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) June 27, 2018

She said the court victory was not only for her but for the people of Cape Town.

This victory today is not just a victory for me, but a victory for the people of Cape Town. I have always maintained that every person in our country is innocent until proven guilty. pic.twitter.com/hI7JATQzUM — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) June 27, 2018

De Lille added that she feels more energised to continue fighting for the marginalised people of the city.

….I feel energised, now more than ever before to continue fighting to bring change to the lives of the poor and marginalised in cape town. This is the promise that i made in 2016, and the court has today supported me in my quest to continue working to deliver that promise. pic.twitter.com/MdrauwsSuw — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) June 27, 2018

Meanwhile, following her court victory, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi questioned why the DA had not been described as fascist for how it had handled De Lille’s matter.

News24 reports that following today’s court judgement, the DA intends to file another motion of no confidence in De Lille.

