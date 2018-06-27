Too many cyclists pedalling illegally on toll roads, say Bakwena

In a statement on Wednesday, the Bakwena Platinum Corridor Concessionaire asked cyclists to stay off freeways and stop endangering their own and others’ lives.

“We have seen an influx of cyclists on freeways and a lot of people do not know that it is completely illegal to cycle on a freeway. Not only that, but it is extremely dangerous.

“There is a misconception that the national freeways are safer for bicycles. The truth is cyclists put themselves at greater risk of serious collision due to the higher speeds that motor vehicles can travel on freeways, up to 120km/h.”

Bakwena commercial manager Liam Clarke said the toll concessionaire had noticed a significant increase in the number of cyclists using its routes, most notably the sections closer to Pretoria and Rustenburg.

Clarke pointed to challenges that cyclists faced on public roads and freeways according to Arrive Alive:

Vulnerability – if the collision speed exceeds 45km per hour, there is a less than 50% chance that the cyclist will survive the impact. Even at a low-impact speeds, cyclists can be badly injured. “Given that vehicles travel at speeds of up to 120km/h on the freeway, it becomes self-evident why cyclists should avoid these roads,” said Clarke.

Flexibility – motorists can never be sure when or where to expect cyclists, especially in instances where some cyclists tend to ignore the road rules. “Cyclists are not expected on freeways and motorists are not looking out for them. This makes their situation highly precarious,” added Clarke.

Invisibility – cyclists are often difficult to see, even if they are wearing reflective clothing. This is especially true at night.

Estrangement – cyclists are often treated as nuisances on the roads and sometimes not seen to have equal road rights.

Clarke said cyclists needed to plan their journeys ahead of time so that they did not resort to using the freeway as a option.

“They should consider what routes to use and when they need to leave to get to their destinations in time. Cyclists who have smartphones can use a GPS app to plan their routes accordingly.

“The time of day that cyclists decide to travel is also important. According to international statistics, most cycling accidents occur on weekday afternoons and the risk of cycling accidents is four to five times greater after sunset.”

Safe cycling tips: