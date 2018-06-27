Possible cholera outbreak feared in Pretoria

The water supply in Hammanskraal could be contaminated with cholera, the Tshwane metro has warned, Rekord North reports.

In a statement on Wednesday, the metro warned residents against drinking tap water until further notice pending testing, spokesperson Selby Bokaba said.

“Urgent tests are being conducted to determine if the water is contaminated with cholera. We urge residents not to drink the water to avoid the possibility of getting sick.”

Bokaba said water tankers would supply water to the affected areas.

He said the following areas were affected:

– Dilopye

– New Eersterust

– Temba

– Babelegi Industries

– Marokolong

– Ramotse

– Majaneng

– Mandela Village

– Sekampaneng

– Hammanskraal

Bokaba said test results would be made public as soon as they became available.