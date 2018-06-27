Who are the fascists now? asks Ndlozi after DA’s De Lille loss

Spokesperson of the EFF Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was quick to tweet a response to the news that Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille had won her high court battle against the DA.

The court ruled that her membership should not have been terminated in the manner it had, primarily on the basis that the DA had not followed its own procedures in expelling her.

The DA has said it will very likely appeal the judgment.

Ndlozi pointed out that, in his view, the EFF’s internal disciplinary processes have never been exposed in this way in court, despite some members taking the party the legal route.

“How is it that DA, in dealing with De Lille has not been described as fascist? The court just concluded that she was purged in an extra judicial style. Is it not fascism to purge those you disagree with? All the while, EFF internal disciple [sic] always stood the test of high courts!”

The party took serious issue with being labelled fascist earlier this year, though it is a description that has for long been appended to the party by some of its critics.

Numerous political commentators have called the EFF fascist since its inception in 2013.

In March, EFF leader Julius Malema responded to those who labelled him and the party fascists.

“Today we are told we are a fascist organisation. You know fascists are people who kill their opponents; fascists are those who believe in sameness.”

He said fascists were people who didn’t just punish but killed those with a different opinion to theirs.

He said the EFF could not be described as a fascist as they had gone as far as voting an opposition party into power despite them having very different views.

“I have never killed anyone in this country, I have never assaulted anyone in this country.”

He said that, in the EFF, there was nothing close to German leader Adolf Hitler.

“Where are the similarities here, between the fascist government and the EFF? They are labelling us,” he said.