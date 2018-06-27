WATCH: Why #PermitPatty called police on 8-year-old black girl selling water

A woman alleges she has been receiving death threats after a video showing her calling police on an 8-year-old girl who was selling water surfaced.

The video has gone viral, and many social media users are not happy with whistleblower Alison Ettel.

Ettel has since been dubbed #PermitPatty, as she claimed an 8-year-old girl was selling bottled water near the San Francisco Giants Park stadium without a permit.

The woman taking the video – the child’s mother – captured the video of Ettel on the phone with police.

The 8-year-old’s mother can be heard saying: “This woman don’t want a little girl selling some water. She’s calling the police on an 8-year-old girl. You can hide all you want, but the whole world is going to see you, boo.”

Ettel can be seen attempting to hide in the video.

Ettel can be heard saying: “The little girl is selling water without a permit, and that’s ‘illegal’.”

Many on social media believe Ettel’s actions were racially motivated because the 8-year-old is black.

Ettel has apologised for her actions, saying if she could do it again, she would walk away from the incident.

It is alleged that Ettel heard the little girl yelling from her office, which prompted her to step in.

She has confessed to receiving death threats and loss of business with Magnolia Wellness, who sold Ettel’s cannabis products.

The 8-year-old’s mother reportedly said her daughter wanted to go to Disneyland and was raising money for the trip.

A video of the ecstatic 8-year-old surfaced a while later. In the video, the mother can be heard saying someone had contributed four tickets.

Many on social media have mocked the cannabis-selling Ettel. Even Trevor Noah had something to say on the matter.

