De Lille handed victory against DA with costs

Judgment at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town has been handed down, finding that there was non-compliance with its own constitution in the Democratic Alliance’s handling of the disciplinary process that culminated in the removal of Patricia De Lille as a member of the DA and then as mayor of Cape Town.

The party’s removal of Patricia De Lille was declared unlawful and was set aside with costs.

The DA’s refusal to give De Lille the opportunity to give evidence in mitigation was said to be an example of non-compliance in the matter by Judge Andre Le Grange.

The party was meant to give De Lille a chance to make representations, “which in our view it did not do”.

The judge said the process taken by the DA’s Federal Legal Council (FLC), which handles internal matters, was legally incorrect.

“Not only was the initial FLC selection panel improperly constituted, the FLC was in itself improperly constituted”

De Lille successfully won an interim interdict to hold on to her job in mid-May after she was stripped of membership of the DA.