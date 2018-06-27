SA is shocked the ANC is ‘shocked’ about corruption

Twitter was unimpressed on Wednesday at reports that the ANC was crying both ignorance and innocence about the “scourge of corruption”, which so often involves public officials that turn out to be ANC deployees.

Everyone from fellow politicians and celebrities tweeted about the disingenuousness of the ANC’s “shock”, with author Zakes Mda asking: “ANC shocked by the scale of corruption.” WTF? On whose watch did it happen? Are these not their cadres & deployees? Was the ANC not in SA over the years when media relentlessly exposed rampant corruption? Didn’t ANC insult & condemn those who exposed it? Really wtf?”

When the ANC appointed corruption-convicted Tony Yengeni as the chairperson to lead a discussion in a group about fighting crime and corruption and controversial former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo was announced as the head of its political school, the irony was just too much for some.

The article that led to much of the reaction appeared in The Star this week, with the ANC apparently saying it was “shocked” by the scale of corruption in the state, admitting that it had been losing the battle to combat graft because of “powerful individuals” who had still “managed to loot government coffers”.

As part of its response to this “shocking” corruption, the ANC has “vowed to take a tougher stance on corruption as part of its election campaign, with measures including subjecting public servants and senior politicians to lifestyle audits”.

The ANC is planning how it will win support for re-election next year.

In its own research, the ANC has “admitted that in spite of creating institutions such as the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit, there has been an increase in corruption cases”.

The line “we are shocked by the scale of corruption and the allegations of state capture, which we are determined to root out”, really had South Africans raising their eyebrows, despite the fact that the party has once again promised tough action against culprits.

“We will use Parliament, commissions, investigators and the courts to get to the bottom of the problem and deal with the offenders. As the ANC, we will take strong action against any of our leaders guilty of corruption.

“It is unacceptable that parts of the state have been used to serve personal interests,” the party said.

However, not everyone was buying it. Take a look below:

How can @MYANC admit it is shocked by its OWN corruption in the ANC. It's like a robber being caught then saying he is shocked by his own stealing? You have been caught out stealing from the poor and sick people of South Africa. Time for change. @GovernmentZA @SAgovnews — Guyt (@GuyTaylor10) June 27, 2018

Can't wait to see what the ANC is shocked at today. The sky being blue. The sun being a star. The moon just… wow… it disappears. ???? — Bhavna Maharaj (@BhavMaharaj) June 27, 2018

The ANC run government is shocked by its own corruption. I'm always amused by the ANC's ability to distance itself from itself. e.g 'we must tackle the scourge of corruption' but you are that scourge. https://t.co/FrTGHGiXwb — Gwen Ngwenya (@GwenNgwenya) June 26, 2018

“The ANC is shocked by the extent of corruption.” Where do you live @MYANC? The nation is shocked that you ‘did not know’. — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) June 26, 2018

Yeah right. While @myanc is at it, my other leg needs pulling… <<As the ANC, we will take strong action against any of our leaders guilty of corruption.>>https://t.co/kxN39n1SFJ — ???????????? Maggs Naidu (@maggsnaidu) June 26, 2018

It is this that makes some of us think we are being taken for a ride, literally. It is more briefing notes to pacify the public. How can they not be aware?https://t.co/iRJsMvMbkE — Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) June 26, 2018

I am convinced that we misunderstand the ANC on corruption. They know it is happening and are against it. But like all parties they have to develop briefing notes for canvassers. It is there where they say if issue arises, say: We knew it was happening but shocked at scale — Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) June 26, 2018

The ANC is shocked, shocked I say to discover that there has been corruption on these premises.https://t.co/KdQlHViPKk — Darrel Bristow-Bovey (@dbbovey) June 26, 2018

"The ANC is beyond redemption. The greed has become an inherent part of what people do." — Mike, Callerhttps://t.co/m65d1STy9u @Eusebius — 702 (@Radio702) June 26, 2018

“The ANC is shocked by the extent of corruption.” South Africa on the other hand, is not so shocked. — Jarrod Delport (@Jarrod_Delport) June 26, 2018

So #ANC is shocked by the level of corruption while thy cotribute abt 75% of the corruption in SA pic.twitter.com/vFHUenJcDR — SRjMatlalaFestival (@TeffuJoy) June 26, 2018

#ANC said it's “shocked” by scale of #corruption in SA, and has conceded that despite setting up mechanisms to combat graft, government coffers were looted. The five stages of #ANC

1. denial,

2. anger,

3. bargaining,

4. depression,

5. acceptance Which step are they on now???? — South African Heroes (@SA_Heroes) June 26, 2018

