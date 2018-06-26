 
South Africa 26.6.2018 07:44 am

ANC defends Yengeni as anti-corruption chair

Citizen Reporter
African National Congress national executive committee member Tony Yengeni. Picture: ANA Photo

Convicted fraudster Tony Yengeni is a controversial choice to chair the ANC’s working group on crime and corruption.

The ANC has defended its decision to appoint Tony Yengeni as chair of the working group on crime and corruption, eNCA has reported.

Yengeni, a convicted fraudster who serves on the governing party’s highest body, is a somewhat controversial choice to chair a working group that is tasked with combating things he himself has been accused of in the past.

The controversial politician was found guilty of fraud in 2013 for his involvement in the arms deal.

READ MORE: I told Yengeni to take Mbaks’ phones away – Malema

The party’s Head of Policy, Jeff Radebe, gave a somewhat vague excuse as to why they felt the appointment was suitable, saying that it is standard procedure for a chairperson of the working group to be a member of the NEC.

“Tony Yengeni is not just appointed to that working group. He is the chairperson of the sub-comittee of the NEC. That’s the reason why he is chairing that working group,” said Radebe.

He continued: “All the chairs of the working group are members of the NEC. Yes indeed he was found guilty and he served his sentence and paid his dues. The members of the ANC voted (for) him (to be a member of) the NEC. That’s why he’s a member and chairperson of the peace and stability committee.”

