All presenter issues have been resolved – SuperSport

SuperSport announced tonight that “some of its rugby commentators and presenters” had resolved all main concerns raised amicably and all parties were committed to continuously create a harmonious working environment.

The issues were addressed directly by SuperSport and those commentators and presenters.

This follows the publication of an attorney’s letter acting on behalf of the presenters which was addressed on May 28, 2018.

SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane said: “We received the attorney’s letter some time ago, but agreed with the presenters to investigate the matter and resolve the issues between ourselves.”

“All of the issues raised by the presenters have been resolved and we look forward to continue to work together to create a great working environment for the SuperSport team. All of those commentators and presenters confirm that racism has not played any role in regard to the concerns raised and resolved,” concluded Khobane.

Speaking on behalf of the commentators and presenters, Owen Nkumane said: “We are happy with the way the whole process has been conducted by SuperSport. We have achieved our goals as a collective of a conducive working environment at SuperSport.”

Following the Lions Super Rugby win over the Brumbies at Ellis Park on May 19, SuperSport presenter Ashwin Willemse stormed off the set of the post-match analysis after an apparent disagreement with fellow panelists Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

Willemse appeared to voice his grievances with Botha and Mallett live on air before walking off the set.

“I played this game for a long time, like all of us here. As a player I was labelled a quota player for a long time. I’ve worked hard to earn my respect in this game, so I’m not going to be patronised by two players who played in Apartheid – a segregated era – who come and want to undermine me,” said Willemse as the broadcast cut from the final scenes from Ellis Park and moved straight into the scheduled post-match analysis.

– African News Agency (ANA)

