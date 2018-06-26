 
South Africa 26.6.2018 06:00 am

Two faces of law enforcement in Gauteng

Brian Sokutu
Stranded commuters at MTN taxi rank after taxi drivers in Johannesburg's Alexandra township embarked on a strike, 25 June 2018, after hundreds of vehicles were impounded. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

While taxi drivers caused major disruptions in Joburg over impounded unroadworthy vehicles, drivers in Tshwane diffused a service delivery protest.

Johannesburg and Mamelodi in Tshwane saw two completely different sides of taxi drivers yesterday. Drivers in one city showed their disdain for the law and in the other, they enforced the law.

While the one-day Johannesburg strike over impounded minibus taxis rendered hundreds of commuters – mostly those using Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton taxis – stranded, Mamelodi drivers won the hearts of their clients when they successfully dispersed a group of protesting residents blocking Tsamaya Road.

The Citizen photographer Jacques Nelles was among the journalists barred by protesting residents from entering Mamelodi.

Rubble is seen on Tsamaya road in Mamelodi where residents blocked the road during a service delivery protest, 25 June 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A large group of protesters, mainly from a nearby informal settlement, spent most of the morning blocking Tsamaya Road, one of the busiest roads in Mamelodi.

“They blocked the road as a form of protest to get government’s attention to their service delivery issues, which included a demand for water, electricity and housing,” said Nelles.

“At around 1pm, a group of taxi drivers gathered near an area where residents were blocking the road and asked them to stop the action. They disregarded pleas by the group of taxi drivers. At this stage, there was no police presence in the area. This enraged drivers as they wanted to go through and ferry commuters.”

The protesters apparently underestimated the drivers’ resolve and started pelting stones at them. This led to the drivers taking action.

Rubble is seen on Tsamaya road in Mamelodi where residents blocked the road during a service delivery protest, 25 June 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

“Without any help from police, taxi drivers managed to successfully disperse the entire crowd in a couple of minutes,” said Nelles.

“I saw one of the protesters being pulled aside and beaten with sticks and a sjambok by a smaller group of the taxi drivers. As he fell down, taxi drivers seemed to have gotten their message across to the group of protesting residents. Soon after that, the road was reopened and traffic was flowing smoothly. No police officers were at the scene throughout the entire battle.”

Meanwhile, after impounding several vehicles, including unroadworthy minibus taxis, the Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) vowed it would not be “bullied” by striking taxi operators whose strike yesterday badly affected commuters.

A deserted Alexandra taxi rank after taxi drivers in Johannesburg’s Alexandra township embarked on a strike, 25 June 2018, after hundreds of vehicles were impounded. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Michael Sun, mayoral committee member of public safety in the City of Joburg, reiterated yesterday that the National Road Traffic Act applied to all motorists.

Sun said more than 500 unroadworthy, unlicensed, and illegal minibus taxis, and over 60 illegal dumper trucks, had been impounded by the JMPD since the launch of Operation Buya Mthetho (bring back the law) this year.

“We will not surrender to lawlessness. Illegal, noncompliant and irresponsible operators cannot expect us to look away whilst they play with the lives of commuters and other motorists on the road,” he said. “We will certainly not be bullied into submission by individuals who promote lawless conduct and behaviour.”

He stressed they would continue with law enforcement and to impound illegal and unsafe vehicles.

brians@citizen.co.za

