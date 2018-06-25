Mpumalanga protesters gather in their thousands outside police station

More than a thousand protesters have gathered outside eMbalenhle Police Station to demand the release of those who were arrested for public violence, business burglary and theft, as well as poor service delivery, Ridge Times reports.

The protesters also demand the removal of the acting municipal manager, and want the Govan Mbeki Municipality to be placed under administration.

Police officers formed a barricade between the police station and the protesters, but were outnumbered by angry protesters.

Officers used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd that tried to enter the police station.

At 12pm today, Ridge Times reported the situation was still extremely tense.

Earlier today, two police officers were injured, and ER24 were called to assist the injured.

One person was assaulted, and another had a stone thrown at them.

Protesters also looted a garage in eMbalenhle, broke an ATM machine and looted a furniture storeroom.

