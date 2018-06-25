593 cases of corporal punishment in schools reported nationwide

The department of basic education (DBE) has denounced corporal punishment in schools following episodes of illegal administering of such punishment that have been reported across various provinces, Soweto Urban reports.

The DBE said in a statement: “[The department] condemns, in the harshest possible terms, the reckless and irresponsible attempts by principals, teachers and/or any support staff member to undermine the existing legislative framework prohibiting the use of corporal punishment in schools.”

Basic education indicated in an article published on its website that prohibiting corporal punishment was an obligation under international human rights law, and not a voluntary gesture based on goodwill.

Last year, SA Council of Educators reported that the latest statistics indicated that corporal punishment topped the list of 593 complaints nationally.

The mainstream and social media have been leading sources in spreading the news about cases where learners are seen on video threatening or beating up their teachers in schools.

KwaZulu-Natal has been heavily hit by corporal punishment incidents in schools in recent times. Teachers hitting learners was so extensive that the education department in that province had to intervene.

But how should teachers discipline learners?

According to DBE, provinces across South Africa have adopted a zero-tolerance policy approach when corporal punishment is reported. The department has implemented a simplified way of reporting in all schools, and the following must, therefore, happen once an incident is brought forward:

The person to whom the incident has been reported to must obtain as much information as possible from the complainant (learner) about the allegation, through a written statement.

All the relevant documentation, together with a report by the head of the institution to the directorate: dispute management, marked as “urgent” must be forwarded to the district office/head office.

The school governing body (SGB), the school circuit manager, and the learner’s parents must be informed about the incident and ensure it has been referred for further handling and that they will be contacted in due course by a relevant official.

The district office will investigate the matter and forward a report with recommendations for the head of the relevant department’s approval.

Where an educator is found guilty, disciplinary action will be instituted, and the matter will be reported to the South African Council for Educators (Sace). Under no circumstances should cases of corporal punishment be dealt with in terms of an informal disciplinary hearing procedure. All cases should be heard in a formal disciplinary hearing.

"Research shows that whether you spank the child or not, they still come out the same. The question is now, who does it really benefit?" Dr Mhinga & @mzambiyaSA sit down to to discuss #corporalpunishment ! Tune in to @etv to join the conversation ☀️???? #MorningShowSA pic.twitter.com/nwZ5BuKi6Z — #MorningShowSA ☀️???? etv 6-8am daily (@MorningShowSA) June 18, 2018

The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) of 14 to 15 September 2017, approved the Protocol to Deal with Incidents of Corporal Punishment in Schools and the Protocol for the Management and Reporting of Sexual Abuse and Harassment in Schools.

During 2018/19, these documents will be widely disseminated to strengthen the adoption of the roles and responsibilities assigned to officials and educators.

