South Africa 25.6.2018 01:05 pm

D’banj mourns son after drowning accident

Citizen Reporter
Image: @MusicPlugAfrica

Tributes have been pouring in for the Nigerian superstar and his wife after news of their 13-month-old son broke.

Nigerian singer D’banj and wife Lineo Kildgrow are mourning the death of their 13-month-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo the third.

Little Daniel allegedly drowned on Sunday, June 24, at D’banj’s residence in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Nigerian superstar was at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

D’banj shared a photo on his Instagram page on Sunday, alongside the caption: “Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful.”

The news has left many on social media shaken, with fans’ messages of condolences streaming in since the announcement of the tragedy.

 

