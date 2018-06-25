D’banj mourns son after drowning accident

Nigerian singer D’banj and wife Lineo Kildgrow are mourning the death of their 13-month-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo the third.

Little Daniel allegedly drowned on Sunday, June 24, at D’banj’s residence in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Nigerian superstar was at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

D’banj shared a photo on his Instagram page on Sunday, alongside the caption: “Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful.”

The news has left many on social media shaken, with fans’ messages of condolences streaming in since the announcement of the tragedy.

DBANJ LOSES ONLY SON

These are trying times for Dbanj and his family as Extremely sad news reaching us has it that Ace musician Daniel Dapo Oyebanjo has lost his son Daniel Junior, who just turned one last month was said to have drowned in their pool at the Oyebanjo's residence. pic.twitter.com/47itFr9Det — Bukola Wahab (@shawttynatt) June 24, 2018

I can't inmagine what Dbanj and his wife must be going through. Prayers to him and his family.???????????????????????? — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) June 25, 2018

Heartfelt condolences to Dbanj and his family. Words can never be enough. Stay strong @iamdbanj ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/ODGa1Gc1IN — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 24, 2018

Tonto Dikeh, Frank Amudo, Don Jazzy Others Mourn The Death Of Dbanj’s 13-Month Old Son, Daniel https://t.co/ZOX8AA9HiM pic.twitter.com/nscf24AEkJ — amebogossips.com (@amebogossips) June 25, 2018