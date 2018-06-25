Renowned photographer David Goldblatt dies

Celebrated photographer David Goldblatt has passed away at the age of 87.

The Goodman Gallery, which displays his work, confirmed he died this morning. He is survived by his wife, Lily, three children and three grandchildren.

Goldblatt was born in Randfontein in November of 1930, the youngest of three sons of the son of Olga and Eli Goldblatt. He launched his career in 1948, and became well-known for documenting and photographing events that transpired during South Africa’s apartheid years and beyond.

During his decades-long career, he was the recipient of many high-profile awards, including the Hasselblad Award in 2006 and the Henri Cartier-Bresson Award in 2009 and the ICP Infinity Award in 2013. In 2016, he was awarded the ‘Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres’ by the Ministry of Culture of France.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.