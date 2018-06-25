 
menu
South Africa 25.6.2018 12:53 pm

Renowned photographer David Goldblatt dies

Citizen Reporter
Renowned photographer David Goldblatt (right) with controversial painter Ayanda Mabulu. Picture: Gallo Images.

Renowned photographer David Goldblatt (right) with controversial painter Ayanda Mabulu. Picture: Gallo Images.

The celebrated photographer has passed away at the age of 87.

Celebrated photographer David Goldblatt has passed away at the age of 87.

The Goodman Gallery, which displays his work, confirmed he died this morning. He is survived by his wife, Lily, three children and three grandchildren.

Goldblatt was born in Randfontein in November of 1930, the youngest of three sons of the son of Olga and Eli Goldblatt. He launched his career in 1948, and became well-known for documenting and photographing events that transpired during South Africa’s apartheid years and beyond.

During his decades-long career, he was the recipient of many high-profile awards, including the Hasselblad Award in 2006 and the Henri Cartier-Bresson Award in 2009 and the ICP Infinity Award in 2013. In 2016, he was awarded the ‘Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres’ by the Ministry of Culture of France.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
David Goldblatt: photographer who found the human in an inhuman social landscape 28.6.2018
Ramaphosa sends condolences to David Goldblatt’s family 25.6.2018
EFF ‘intimidates’ Pretoria photographer 3.8.2016

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.