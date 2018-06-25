Alex taxi drivers attack journalist

An Alex News journalist was assaulted this morning, June 25, allegedly by more than 10 members of Alex’s two main taxi associations at the Alex Mall, Alex News reports.

The attack on Nduduzo Nxumalo left his head bruised with aches all over his body from slaps, punches and kicks inflicted on him.

READ MORE: IN TWEETS: Taxi drivers strike to get unroadworthy vehicles back on the road

There is currently an indefinite strike by the Alex and the Alexandra-Randburg-Midrand-Sandton taxi associations, which has left many commuters stranded.

Nxumalo said the attackers, in several vehicles bearing the associations’ names, arrived while he was recording a conversation with a group of commuters and a motorist on his phone.

“They threatened the motorist for trying to carry passengers while they were on strike. Some of the men dragged the motorist to their vehicles while threatening to burn his vehicle as an example, presumably to others who may want to do the same.”

Nxumalo said this was despite the driver denying the allegation.

He added that at that point, one of the attackers noticed his phone was on and shouted to his accomplices that they were being recorded by him. “They all attacked me, inflicting the injuries while I tried to defend and protect my face while on the ground.

“They took and crushed the phone, fortunately on the grass, but I managed to retrieve the battery after they left in their vehicles with the motorist and his vehicle.” He said the stranded passengers ran away, and the guards who saw the incident didn’t come to his rescue.

The matter was reported to the police, and Nxumalo sought treatment at the Alex Health Care Centre.

Some of the vehicles’ number plates were noted and given to the police.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.