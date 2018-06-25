Three separate farm attacks in which three people died took place over a 24-hour period at the weekend, The Times has reported.
Stellenbosch strawberry farmer Jeffrey Zetler‚ 62‚ was stabbed to death in his office on Saturday afternoon.
In another incident‚ a man was shot dead on Saturday while responding to screams from his father and his daughter on a farm in Swartruggens‚ about 20 kilometres outside Rustenburg, in North West.
North West police also said on Sunday that a 64-year-old man had been shot dead on his farm in Hartbeespoort during a robbery on Saturday afternoon.
Renowned strawberry farmer killed
In the first incident, a well-known strawberry farmer was killed in an apparent robbery.
According to EWN, he had been transporting workers to his farm when he was followed to the gate by men driving a white Quantum. He was then confronted by two men who robbed and stabbed him.
Police officer Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “The suspects instructed the deceased to go to the office, where they demanded the keys to the safe and that he must unlock the door. The suspects robbed the victim of his property and stabbed him with a knife. They then fled the scene with their vehicle. The victim passed away on the scene minutes later.”
The Stellenbosch community policing forum said farm murders weren’t common in the area.
The CPF’s Carol Puhl-Snyman said: “This is the first thing that’s happened this year. It’s the first farm murder, but they do happen on occasion. There are assaults, and there are robberies. There are 600 farms in the area. Farms are outlying and often isolated. They make for easy attacks when people plan carefully.”
Father shot while helping daughter
In the second incident, North West police said on Sunday that a 64-year-old man had been shot dead on his farm in Hartbeespoort during a robbery on Saturday afternoon.
According to police information‚ the father and his three daughters had a family gathering and two of the three daughters had left afterwards.
“It is alleged that the other daughter‚ aged 28‚ stayed with the father, and was standing outside when three armed men approached her. According to information, the suspects instructed the daughter to get inside, where they found her father‚” said Colonel Amanda Funani‚ North West police spokesperson.
The suspects allegedly demanded money. It is further alleged the father was trying to negotiate with the three suspects to let his daughter go when they shot him in the chest. He died on the scene.
“The daughter managed to escape, and got help. The police are investigating cases of murder and house robbery. The suspects fled with jewellery‚ two televisions‚ a laptop and cellphone and other household items,” Funani said.
The third incident saw a man get shot shot and killed on Saturday while responding to screams from his father and his daughter on a farm in Swartruggens‚ about 20 kilometres outside Rustenburg.
According to Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi‚ Rustenburg police spokesperson‚ the father was shot dead when he went outside.
“The five suspects allegedly took the grandfather and granddaughter – who were outside the house – inside the house, where they assaulted them. The assault included the deceased’s wife and another daughter. The suspects fled with a Toyota Fortuner‚ television sets‚ three firearms and laptops. We are not sure about money‚” Mokgadi said.
The victims were taken to hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries. No arrests had been made, and the police were investigating a case of murder and house robbery‚ Mokgadi said.
North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane condemned both incidents that took place in the province, and requested members of the community to come forward with any information that may lead to the apprehension of the suspects.