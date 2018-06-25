Three killed in separate farm attacks over the weekend

Three separate farm attacks in which three people died took place over a 24-hour period at the weekend, The Times has reported. Stellenbosch strawberry farmer Jeffrey Zetler‚ 62‚ was stabbed to death in his office on Saturday afternoon. In another incident‚ a man was shot dead on Saturday while responding to screams from his father and his daughter on a farm in Swartruggens‚ about 20 kilometres outside Rustenburg, in North West. North West police also said on Sunday that a 64-year-old man had been shot dead on his farm in Hartbeespoort during a robbery on Saturday afternoon. Renowned strawberry farmer killed

In the first incident, a well-known strawberry farmer was killed in an apparent robbery.

According to EWN, he had been transporting workers to his farm when he was followed to the gate by men driving a white Quantum. He was then confronted by two men who robbed and stabbed him.

Police officer Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “The suspects instructed the deceased to go to the office, where they demanded the keys to the safe and that he must unlock the door. The suspects robbed the victim of his property and stabbed him with a knife. They then fled the scene with their vehicle. The victim passed away on the scene minutes later.”

The Stellenbosch community policing forum said farm murders weren’t common in the area.

The CPF’s Carol Puhl-Snyman said: “This is the first thing that’s happened this year. It’s the first farm murder, but they do happen on occasion. There are assaults, and there are robberies. There are 600 farms in the area. Farms are outlying and often isolated. They make for easy attacks when people plan carefully.”