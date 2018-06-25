Whites more politically powerful than ANC – Malema

EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema repeated his controversial statements about Indian and coloured South Africans outside the Newcastle Magistrates’ Court, where a court case accusing him of inciting illegal land grabs was postponed on Monday morning.

The case has been delayed until February 2019.

The EFF leader believes he shouldn’t be prosecuted under an apartheid-era law.

In June this year, Malema told supporters whites could not claim ownership of any land because it belonged to black people.

Addressing EFF supporters outside the court after the postponement was announced, Malema doubled down on his comments about Indian people. He also accused the ANC of being politically weak.

“The ANC [does not] have political power. How people conduct themselves will tell you who has the political power,” said the leader of the red berets.

“When you go into any office and find the AC [air conditioner] cold, then you know who is in power. It is in those small things where we see who has political power.”

“The EFF has political power, and that is why tomorrow we are starting the public hearings on the amendment of section 25 of the constitution. It is because we made that motion in parliament that today we are having such a process,” Malema continued.

The speech culminated in him urging his followers to “register in your numbers so we can expropriate the land without compensation”.

“Today every worker abused by a white racist or an Indian racist can run to the EFF for help because we have political power.”

Malema also repeated his controversial statements about Indian people, and asserted that he was right.

“We said majority of Indians are racist, and then there was a backlash. But judge Yacoob said 90% of Indians are racist, and there is no court case against him.”

“It is truth when it said by white people, it is true when it is said by Indian people, but when a black person says it, it is no longer true. When I said majority of Indians are racist, effectively I meant 51% or more. Judge Yacoob said 90% of Indians, and yet I am the most vilified.”

“Even if the courts wants to silence us when we say the Indians are racist, let them come. The courts have always tried to silence us, even from occupying the land that is rightfully ours,” Malema continued.

“Now the Indians are saying we are being bought by the white people. By so saying, they are saying black people cannot think and cannot come up with ideas. Indians were not oppressed in the same manner, and therefore when we speak elevation, we cannot say it must happen simultaneously for both blacks and Indians because Indians are already ahead of Africans.”

“It’s not racism, it’s a deliberate empowering of the most oppressed and marginalised people,” the EFF commander-in-chief claimed.

The firebrand politician also confirmed he would not back down regarding the land issue. “They can call us losers or mamparas. It’s okay because we will never stop fighting for African people. We wake up every morning to fight for black people.”

“We are here because the state has invited us to answer on the remarks I made to say the people should occupy the land. We are here to celebrate the Freedom Charter that says the land belongs to all the people. The Riotous Assemblies Act was passed to stop our people from receiving what is rightfully theirs,” he said.

“Let us continue to fight for the land, and let us continue to educate people until they understand,” Malema told the throng of supporters gathered outside the Newcastle courtroom.

