 
menu
South Africa 25.6.2018 12:18 pm

Arrested JMPD officer released without bail

Chantelle Fourie
Metro police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar

Metro police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar

The officer is alleged to have caused an accident that resulted in three deaths, including that of a child.

The metro police officer who was arrested on charges of culpable homicide has been released without bail after appearing in court on June 19, Alex News reports.

He was arrested early this week after allegedly being involved in an accident that resulted in three deaths, including that of a child.

READ MORE: JMPD cop allegedly kills three

Metro police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said Lenasia police were investigating the case. He said the reason for the officer’s release without bail was because the case docket was not yet ready for court.

“He will be given a date when he has to appear before court,” Minnaar said.

MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun, who “strongly condemned the incident”, revealed the accident occurred near the Golden Highway and Elephant Street in Vlakfontein Ext 1. The metro police officer in question, the MMC said, was also suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Alleged poaching kingpin released on bail 17.7.2018
More than 500 taxis impounded in Joburg since January – JMPD 13.7.2018
WATCH: Metro cops pull over taxis as part of Operation Buya Mthetho 11.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.