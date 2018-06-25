Arrested JMPD officer released without bail

The metro police officer who was arrested on charges of culpable homicide has been released without bail after appearing in court on June 19, Alex News reports.

He was arrested early this week after allegedly being involved in an accident that resulted in three deaths, including that of a child.

Metro police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said Lenasia police were investigating the case. He said the reason for the officer’s release without bail was because the case docket was not yet ready for court.

“He will be given a date when he has to appear before court,” Minnaar said.

MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun, who “strongly condemned the incident”, revealed the accident occurred near the Golden Highway and Elephant Street in Vlakfontein Ext 1. The metro police officer in question, the MMC said, was also suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol.

