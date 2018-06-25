 
South Africa 25.6.2018 10:38 am

Papa Penny loses Limpopo ANC race, blames ‘unfair’ elective process

Citizen Reporter

The Tsonga disco king believes he was shortchanged by the ANC’s elective process, and says that it’s not over for his political career.

Papa Penny has crashed out of the race to become Limpopo premier after failing to garner enough support, the Sowetan has reported.

The Tsonga pop star, real name Eric Kobane, has blamed his failure on an “unfair” elective process, while admitting that Stan Mathabatha, who has been re-elected as the chairperson of the party in the province unopposed, had the “stronger campaign”.

He claimed the ANC conference held to elect new leadership did not serve the agenda of the people of Limpopo.

“If you have an interest and you are the one running the conference, that is not fair. You have money to confuse people.

“If it was an independent person running the conference, I was supposed to win,” he said.

“It’s not fair; the public wants to see a good elective [conference], and not the people on the inside.

“The people who betrayed me – and their campaign was much stronger – were from my subregion of Giyani.

“They know I cannot give them money. I’m not corrupt, and I do things straight.”

He said he hadn’t pulled out of the race, instead claiming “the campaign against me was just stronger”.

READ MORE: Interdict against ANC Limpopo conference ‘not urgent’, struck off

He also denied having been defeated, saying: “I never lost because the public is mine.”

“The truth is the truth. I will continue to criticise service delivery and tribalism,” he said.

“We are in one organisation, and it’s not a personal fight. If the newly elected people are going to look after the Limpopo public, I don’t have a problem.”

Kobane said it was not over for his political career. He reiterated he remained unafraid, and would continue to voice his concerns until the people of Limpopo were “united”.

“I’m still in politics because I was born a politician. Just because you lost a fight it doesn’t mean you should resign,” he said.

He said he was getting stronger, and would try to do better in future.

“I’m getting stronger and stronger. I’m improving my politics. They can win, but I’m still going to be watching their every move. I will continue to fight for the people. I will not stop talking.”

Papa Penny’s problems with the ANC’s political process aside, President Cyril Ramaphosa commended delegates for exhibiting a disciplined front despite the legal battles hanging over the procedures of the conference.

“It will also be remiss of me not to commend the high levels of discipline and seriousness that you all as comrades displayed in the handling of this conference despite those who wanted to derail the conference,” Ramaphosa said.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

