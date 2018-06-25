More women initiating divorce in SA – Stats SA

The latest marriage and divorce statistics released by Stats SA show the number of divorces has increased, with women mostly initiating termination of marriage, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

The statistics show that about 51.1 percent of divorces in 2016 were filed by women, while men filed 34.2 percent of divorce cases. The number of divorces increased from 25 260 in 2015 to 25 326 granted in 2017.

Stats further revealed that the white population group had dominated the number of divorces from 2003 to 2007, and black couples had the highest number of divorces from 2007 up to 2016.

In 2003, 40 percent of the divorcees were from the white population group, whereas 24.3 percent came from the black population.

By 2016, 42 percent of the divorcees were from the black African population group and 24.8 percent from the white population.

A trend in the statistics showed that about 44.4 percent of the 2016 divorces came from marriages that did not see their 10th wedding anniversary.

Leading the pack in provinces with the highest number of divorces were the Western Cape with 6 224 and in a close second place was Gauteng with 5 816, KwaZulu-Natal 4 314 and Eastern Cape 3 352.

Dr Tienie Maritz, a psychologist based in the east of Pretoria, said he had noted the increase in divorce among black couples. “This is quite dramatic, and it is important to note that most women filed for divorce. “The empowerment of women in the workplace does impact on the women’s ability to enter divorce proceedings with her own finances available.” He said there were many reasons that contributed to divorces, such as conflicting patterns and emotional distance. “Emotional distance and alienation are the root causes of most problems.” Maritz said that although marriage could not be “hard work”, there were certain rules of engagement.

