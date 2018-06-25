KZN toddler, 4, allegedly raped by neighbour

A man was apprehended by irate residents of the Umlazi community in KwaZulu-Natal after it was discovered he had allegedly raped a four-year-old girl, Rising Sun Chatsworth reports.

The heinous crime occurred in V Section.

READ MORE: Two life sentences for security guard who raped and murdered Johannesburg toddler

It is alleged the victim’s mother was at her place of residence when the child complained of pain she experienced while urinating.

Communications officer of Umlazi SAPS Captain Carmen Rhynes said: “The mother then asked the toddler if anyone had touched her private part[s]. The child then informed her that the suspect, who is a neighbour, had called her into his room, where he raped her.”

The mother immediately took her daughter to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital, where she was examined. The doctor confirmed the little girl had been raped.

Members of the community were informed of the crime, and they apprehended the suspect and took him to Umlazi SAPS.

Police thanked the community for not taking the law into their own hands and trusting the police to do their job.

“This shows that the crime awareness campaigns against the acts of vigilantism do not fall on deaf ears. They would like to encourage the community to continue helping in the fight against crime. The law will now take its course and the accused will face the full wrath of the law,” added Rhynes.

Umlazi SAPS station commander Brigadier Bongi Ntuli said: “I wish to thank the community for working with the police and not taking the law into their own hands. Together, we can be the difference that Umlazi needs.”

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.