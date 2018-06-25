IN TWEETS: Taxi drivers strike to get unroadworthy vehicles back on the road

The Alexandra Taxi Association is striking on Monday after the JMPD impounded more than 500 of its taxis at the weekend, EWN has reported.

Reports indicate that violence has broken out at a taxi rank in Alexandra.

Jacaranda News has also reported the MTN taxi rank in the Johannesburg CBD is a “no-go zone”, with hundreds of commuters left stranded.

Taxi routes in Sandton‚ Midrand‚ Woodmead‚ Modderfontein and Alexandra are affected, and commuters have been advised to make alternative plans.

The vehicles were impounded because they are not roadworthy, according to the police, with some licence discs five years past their expiry dates.

“We’re not going to apologise for enforcing the law, especially when people are doing the wrong things and say that we must just turn a blind eye. Taxis are carrying people’s lives, people who will come to us when there’s an accident,” said JMPD’s Edna Mamonyane.

The South African National Taxi Council has not commented so far on the development of the strike.

The impounding of taxis was just one of the results of the JMPD’s Buya Mthetho Operations over the weekend. It has been reported that 195 people were also arrested for drunk driving, three for possession of drugs worth an estimated R136 000, and two others were arrested after stolen drums of engine oil were found in their possession.

#TaxiStrike Johannesburg Metro Police does confirm that they have impounded over 500 minibus taxis and they will not turn a blind eye on any unroadworthy vehicles. — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) June 25, 2018

#TaxiStrike MTN taxi rank in the JHB CBD is also a no entry zone this morning, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded. pic.twitter.com/YF3PP5RH1Q — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) June 25, 2018

The only people that taxi owners will ever listen to are commuters. We need to do a major boycott of their death traps. #TaxiStrike — Contrarian Lalie (@ContrarianLalie) June 25, 2018

Can I publicly announce that I'm fully a bus convert? #TaxiStrike. — KgotsoZA (@TseMbaya) June 25, 2018

McDonald's is filled with people who couldn't make it to work this morning because of the #TaxiStrike ???????? — Bae womphakathi???????? (@MalkiaMpho) June 25, 2018

My helper stranded in Alex due to the #TaxiStrike such an inconvenience for everyone involved. All because taxi drivers insist on driving their death traps that aren't licensed nor roadworthy? — Vuyo Mkize (@vonchy_19) June 25, 2018

#TaxiStrike Hundreds of commuters have been forced to make alternative transport plans this morning due to a taxi strike by the Alexandra Taxi Association. Have you been affected? How did you get to work this morning? https://t.co/jMmfjS3l91 — Alex News (@AlexNewsZA) June 25, 2018

I've only heard of Alex taxi ranks and MTN. People, waguan at Bree, Noord & Caltorn Centre ? Which parts of Joburg are affected ? #TaxiStrike — Mabona Bulawe || Phunyuka Bemphethe (@AxeIsKing) June 25, 2018

Arg, these taxi drivers don’t care about their commuters. They didn’t even bother to notify them about their strike. Now people are left stranded; whereas the could’ve made other plans if they knew sooner ????#TaxiStrike — Anime (@Tshego_07) June 25, 2018

