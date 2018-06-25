Recovering drug users take a stand in Ekurhuleni

A group made up of recovering addicts and outpatients from the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) Alra Park centre took to the streets to raise awareness for those struggling with substance abuse, African Reporter reports.

Tsakane’s Sergeant Lebogang Ramesa said the initiative was part of the substance abuse awareness campaign that started three months ago.

“We worked with the users and parents and other stakeholders to make the initiative possible.

“The march was made possible by the members of the Tsakane SAPS Social Crime Prevention, Crime Prevention Youth Desk and Sanca Alra Park.

“This is a follow-up campaign aimed to assist the recovering addicts and their parents to find help and rebuild their lives.

“The recovering users distributed pamphlets that discourage the use of drugs,” he explained.

Ramesa says they are happy the users are taking initiative to clean up their act and help others.

“We are trying different ways to remove drugs from the streets and we will only be able to do this with the help of the users because they are the ones who buy them and know the sellers,” he said.

