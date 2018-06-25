Ramaphosa questions court action brought by ‘broke’ members

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the new ANC leadership in Limpopo, acknowledging, however, that it does represent different factions.

He said that as long as the new crop of leaders had a common goal for the ANC, they could override their factional opinions.

To the delight of delegates at the conference, held outside Polokwane yesterday, Ramaphosa said the people who elected them into power were only interested in “how you intend to better their lives”.

He said the ANC was very perturbed about certain members hoping to resolve their displeasure in the courts. He said a weak and divided ANC was a handy tool for detractors who were hell-bent on seeing the party fail.

He said the constitution of the ANC was very clear that disgruntled members should exhaust all available avenues in the ANC before seeking court relief.

On Saturday, Judge Nana Makhubele of the High Court in Johannesburg dismissed an urgent application with costs by three disgruntled members to have the Limpopo elective conference annulled.

Dali Mpofu, who represented the disenchanted members, argued in court papers that the Limpopo PEC that presided over the conference was illegitimate and unconstitutional.

Mpofu argued the term of office for the PEC expired on February 14, but despite this, secretary-general Ace Magashule allowed the same provincial executive committee (PEC) to convene.

Magashule said the ANC wanted to know who funded the court action and what agenda they were pushing.

“It is amazing that some of those who took us to court do not even have R100 in their bank accounts,” he said.

The conference, which was also marred by tribal squabbles, has elected both those who support Ramaphosa and those who don’t.

Ramaphosa’s chief supporter, Premier Stan Mathabatha, who had earlier refused election at the December conference, was re-elected unopposed for a second term while Ramaphosa’s protégée, Florence Radzilani, who is also Vhembe District Municipality’s executive mayor, was elected deputy chairperson.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.