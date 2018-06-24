Hundreds arrested in weekend Tshwane SAPS operations

A total of 143 arrests were made by the Tshwane North cluster over the weekend, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

This is according to SAPS spokesperson Captain Matthews Nkoadi, who said the operation was conducted in a response to the high crime rates in the region.

Among those arrested were suspects sought for rape; assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm; shoplifting; contempt of court; and possession of drugs among others.

Nkoadi said police are also looking for the unknown persons who abandoned two infants, both about a week old in age.

One infant was abandoned in Ga-Rankuwa zone 16, the other one in Winterveldt in the Mhlaumbe section.

