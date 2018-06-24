 
menu
South Africa 24.6.2018 04:11 pm

Mpumalanga teacher accused of sexual assault applies for bail

CNS Reporter

It is alleged that the teacher molested two learners at a Volksrust school several times since the beginning of the year.

A 37-year-old teacher is expected to appear at the Volksrust Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on a sexual assault charge, Mpumalanga News reports.

The alleged assault was reported last week, after a 12-year-old learner was found to have been sexually molested at a school in Volksrust.

READ MORE: Compromising photo surfaces of schoolteacher and learner in bedroom

According to information from police, the teacher is alleged to have touched the victim inappropriately several times since the beginning of the year.

“All this was uncovered when the learner started to perform poorly in class, and it emerged that it was as a result of the alleged unbecoming conduct by the teacher, who also made innuendos to the learner that if she wants to progress in her studies, she should allow him to touch her anywhere,” said police spokesman Col Mtsholi Bhembe.

“After having noticed the change in the behaviour of the learner as well as the alleged conduct by the teacher, the matter was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested. He appeared in court on 20 June 2016, but was remanded in custody pending a formal bail application on Monday, ” added Bhembe.

While the community was still reeling in shock about the incident, news broke that another 12-year-old learner had also submitted a statement to the police against the same teacher, in which she alleges she also suffered the same fate as the first victim.

The police have also instituted a probe on the second incident, and suspect that more victims may come forward.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma commended the teachers for being observant and called for other learners who may have been preyed upon by the suspect to come forward.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Ten shacks destroyed in Mpumalanga fire 23.7.2018
‘Bogus’ Mpumalanga lawyer arrested 21.7.2018
Police save man from angry Barberton mob 18.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.