South Africa 24.6.2018 08:14 am

Black presenters slam SuperSport over pay, racism

Citizen Reporter
Ashwin Willemse during the 2017 Super Rugby Season launch at SuperSport Studios, Multichoice City on February 22, 2017 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images

SuperSport’s woes continue as four black anchors make claims of pay disparity and victimisation.

Four black presenters have made accusations against SuperSport of racism, pay disparity and victimisation, according to a report on TimesLive.

MVMT Attorneys submitted the claims in a letter, which the newspaper states it is believed was written on behalf of anchors Owen Nkumane, Xola Ntshinga, Kaunda Ntunja and Gcobani Bobo.

SuperSport’s Clinton van der Berg confirmed the station had received the letter and that the matter was being investigated.

READ MORE: Nick Mallett’s old gripe with Ashwin: ‘He talks rubbish’

The claims come just five days after an independent inquiry into Ashwin Willemse’s studio walkout during a live broadcast, in which he said he was being patronised by white anchors Nick Mallett and Naas Botha. The inquiry found there was no evidence of racism during the incident.

In the wake of the inquiry, a report by Advocate Vincent Maleka cited a letter allegedly sent to SuperSport executive producer Scott Steward in October 2016, in which Mallett expressed his dissatisfaction with having to work alongside Willemse.

“I really enjoy working with Bobs and Xola, Scott. Xola asks good questions and Bobs knows enough about rugby to produce interesting clips for discussion. Unlike with the complex Ashwin, there are no agendas,” the letter reads.

READ MORE: Independent probe finds no racism in Ashwin Willemse saga

Willemse did not participate in the inquiry and his legal team said this week that it is at an advanced stage of preparing documents to be filed with the Equality Court.

