Malema says ‘He banna!’ to pics of Lekota’s tiny ‘national congress’

EFF president Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu and many others on Twitter were taken aback at photographs posted by Congress of the People president Mosiuoa Lekota of the party’s supposed “national congress” – which looked more like a small team-building session for a minor start-up company in Midrand.

If there were 40 people in the thatched conference room, that would be a generous estimate. Some on Twitter said they could only count 14 people.

They look only 14 pic.twitter.com/kW9Q71eMWm — Sbonga Mathobela (@Mathobelasbonga) June 23, 2018

By contrast, the national conferences of the ANC and DA attract thousands of delegates, while the EFF’s first conference in Bloemfontein a few years ago was also well attended.

COPE Congress National Congress in session. pic.twitter.com/RkUAjJU0bR — Mosiuoa Lekota (@MTLekota) June 23, 2018

Shivambu and Malema reacted with disbelief that the gathering could be so humble and that Lekota could so proudly share photos of it.

He banna, what? — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 23, 2018

He banna! — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) June 23, 2018

Lekota realised why he was getting these reactions and tried to qualify the photos by explaining that it was in fact just a meeting of his Congress National Committee, not a full-blown national congress.

It's is Congress National Committee (CNC) MEETING. Not national congress. — Mosiuoa Lekota (@MTLekota) June 23, 2018

However, the mockery would not stop.

https://twitter.com/BlackConsciousd/status/1010612061158739971

This is a stokfel meeting in Mr Lekota's living room… pic.twitter.com/F6WhJIFcJV — Azania (@SupaUNLOCKD) June 23, 2018

https://twitter.com/isaac_hlungwana/status/1010552125540233218

https://twitter.com/osvmadlula/status/1010580804131487748

The party was earlier this month also laughed at when Lekota posted photos of himself handing over three soccer balls to the Computer Stars Football Club in Mandela Park, Ladybrand, in the Free State.

Some found it extraordinary that the party could make such a big fuss about such a small donation, with many critics pointing out that the balls did not even look high quality, while some suggested they’d actually been purchased at a bargain price from Shoprite. Malema mocked his fellow parliamentarian that time too, saying Lekota was responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Thuma Mina call. https://twitter.com/Julius_S_Malema/status/1006573764145025026 Cope has seen a dramatic drop in support from the dizzy heights of its founding. The party only scraped its way to three National Assembly seats in the last election, a huge drop from their debut of 7.4% of the vote, which gave them 30 seats.

Some sarcastically said on Saturday night Twitter shouldn’t mock the small party.

https://twitter.com/BJMilazi/status/1010579694318768128