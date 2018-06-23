Police launch manhunt after after cop killed in Hillbrow CIT heist

Gauteng police are not ruling out more arrests after eight suspects were arrested for a cash-in-transit heist that took place in Hillbrow on 21 June, North Eastern Tribune reports.

The heist left one police officer dead.

READ MORE: WATCH: Cash-in-transit heist hits Hillbrow, cop killed in shootout

A number of unknown suspects attacked and fired shots at a parked cash van on Pretorius Street and fled the scene in vehicles with an undisclosed amount of money.

During a high-speed chase, a shoot-out ensued between the police and the gang, leaving one officer wounded. He subsequently died in hospital.

Two security guards and two bystanders were also shot and wounded.

It was initially reported that six people were arrested but the number has since increased. On 22 June, the North Eastern Tribune learned that two more suspects were arrested.

“We now have arrested eight suspects in total and we recovered eight firearms including rifles and pistols as well as three vehicles,” said Muridili. The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.

“We are not ruling out any more arrests and our officers are hard at work to ensure that if there are more suspects involved, they are arrested.”

Mfazi has commended the bravery of the police officers who responded to the scene and further expressed shock at the killing of one of the men in blue.

“Our members are fearless, they did not think twice before they confronted those brazen criminals. One of our own laid down his life to ensure the safety and security of the inhabitants of this country.”

The late officer was part of the Hillbrow police cluster.

Police management is expected to visit the family of the officer to convey their condolences and to offer support.

Details: Brenda Muridili 071 686 9425.

