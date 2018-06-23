 
South Africa 23.6.2018 06:28 pm

Passengers shoot driver in botched Centurion robbery

Liam Ngobeni

The passengers requested a taxi-hailing service driver, and shot him in a botched hijacking attempt.

A 32-year-old taxi-hailing service driver was left with serious gunshot injuries when his passengers allegedly attempted to rob him on Mimosa Road, Centurion on Friday evening, Centurion Rekord reports.

The driver had been requested to pick up the two passengers at Forest Hill Mall and transport them to Sutherland, said Centurion Concerned Citizens spokesperson Hannes du Buisson.

“He picked two people up there and, on their way to Sutherland, the passengers pulled out a gun and asked for all his money.”

When the driver told them that he did not have any money, an altercation ensued which ended in gunshots being fired.

Du Buisson said around nine shots were fired by both the driver and the alleged robbers during the shootout.

Upon their arrival at the scene, emergency personnel emergency found the driver about 400 meters from his vehicle, according to ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

The driver’s car. Image: Facebook

The driver had two gunshot wounds to his chest and is said to be in a serious condition.

Van Huyssteen said he was taken to a nearby hospital under advanced life support care.

Police spokesperson Captain Bonginkosi Msimango said a case of attempted murder has been opened with the Erasmia SAPS.

No arrests have been made.

