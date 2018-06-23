Interdict against ANC Limpopo conference ‘not urgent’, struck off

Judge Tintswalo Makhubele today ruled that the attempted interdict against the ANC conference in Limpopo is not urgent, and that the case will be struck off the role with costs.

This comes after disgruntled party members brought an interdict to halt the elective conference.

Members were unhappy with the provincial executive committee (PEC) under Stan Mathabatha.

Advocate Dali Mpofu and Advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi represented the disgruntled members of ANC earlier today.

The members were lambasted by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. He said that enquiries into who funds those who keep taking the party to court should be conducted.

The conference took place at the same time as an interdict to prevent it was heard in the South Gauteng High Court.

Members were disputing Limpopo premier Mathabatha’s term as chairperson, as it had allegedly already expired in February, making the conference illegitimate. They also claimed that some processes leading up to the conference were unlawful.

It is expected that Mathabatha will be re-elected unopposed for the PEC chairperson position.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.