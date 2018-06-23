Education dept preparing for SA’s first sign language exams

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Provincial Education Departments (PEDs), through the South African Sign Language (SASL) Task Team, have committed themselves to ensure that plans to roll out the first Grade 12 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examinations in SASL Home Language in November are successful, Soweto Urban reports.

The SASL Team, chaired by Director for Public Examinations Priscilla Ogunbanjo, recently met at the DBE offices in Pretoria to evaluate the preparedness of the system as the education board gears up for the first major Grade 12 NSC exam in SASL HL.

One of the primary reasons was to formulate guidelines for the conduct and administration of the SASL HL examination.

“A total of 58 learners from 10 schools that offer SASL HL will sit for the examinations in 2018. The introduction of SASL HL in the sector will provide deaf learners with the opportunity to achieve unendorsed NSCs which will enable them to access higher education.

“The examinations, which will be centrally marked, will be written in the form of recorded signing – the question papers and learner responses would be signed and recorded for marking and moderation purposes,” indicated the DBE website.

The DBE plans to conduct a preparatory examination in SASL HL Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3 on August 13, 15 and 17 respectively.

The preparatory examinations will be administered following the same norms and standards and security measures and procedures relating to the conduct of the final NSC Examinations.

This will assist in testing readiness of the system to ensure effective administration of the final year examinations in November 2018. The learner responses will be marked nationally at the DBE utilising teachers from schools offering SASL HL.

The marking process will train teachers on the standardisation of the marking of responses to SASL HL question papers; set a benchmark for future marking; familiarise teachers with the expectations of marking in SASL HL for Grade 12, and prepare the system for the November examinations.

The Basic Education Sector is optimistic about the introduction of SASL HL and the combined effort of all stakeholders will ensure the successful administration of the first SASL HL examinations in November.

