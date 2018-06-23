 
menu
South Africa 23.6.2018 01:29 pm

ANC Limpopo conference underway in spite of court action

CItizen Reporter

The ANC conference is up and running while legal efforts to stop it are being thrashed out in court.

The ANC’s Limpopo conference is currently underway at the same time as an interdict to prevent it is being heard in South Gauteng High Court.

The interdict to halt the elective conference was brought by disgruntled party members who are unhappy with the provincial executive committee (PEC) under Stan Mathabatha.

READ MORE: ANC Limpopo conference may be interdicted by disgruntled members

They say Mathabatha’s term as chairperson allegedly already expired in February, making the conference illegitimate. They also claim some processes leading up to the conference were unlawful.

In spite of court papers being filed on Friday, the conference is going ahead.

“We are going ahead. The conference was opened last night. For now, we’re just waiting on delegates to come for the programme,” ANC provincial secretary Knox Seabi told EWN.

A quick look over on Twitter shows that the conference has opened before the court settles the matter.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told the Mail & Guardian this week that the ANC is considering how to dissuade internal litigation, with the primary idea currently being that the party will “punish” members who take it to court by forcing them to pay their own legal fees if they lose their cases.

Related Stories
KZN strongman Zikalala changes mind on openly supporting Zuma on corruption charges 23.7.2018
ANC are ‘sleepists’ who ‘kill each other’, says Malema 23.7.2018
EFF and ANC attack each other over Brakpan land occupation 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.