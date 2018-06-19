Exhumed body found mutilated near graveyard in Limpopo

Limpopo SAPS acting provincial commissioner Major-General Jan Scheepers has condemned the persistent acts of ritual-related incidents that are still prevalent in some parts of the province.

This comes after the body of a man was found mutilated near an empty grave, Letaba Herald reports.

“This condemnation follows the exhumation of the body of a man in his 50s in Tours Village in the Sekororo area of the Maake policing area outside Tzaneen,” Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

It is alleged two women from the village went to the local graveyard to perform rituals at a relative’s grave.

According to Ngoepe, during the ritual, they noticed a grave was opened and the coffin was empty.

They immediately notified the police.

“Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the body of an unknown man, who was earlier found in nearby bushes with missing body parts, is that of the 50-year-old man which was exhumed from the grave,” Ngoepe said.

Police investigations are still continuing.