Gauteng Transport MEC shuts down Brakpan taxi rank after killings

No taxis will be allowed to operate from the taxi rank and law enforcement personnel will be deployed to the area on Wednesday night, said transport MEC Ismail Vadi.

He said the taxi rank in Ekurhuleni would remain closed until the situation relating to the taxi industry in the area stabilised.

Eight people, six of whom were believed to be private security guards and two taxi owners, were arrested in connection with the killings, Vadi said.

Police confiscated four pistols and five heavy calibre rifles during the arrests.

Seven others were injured during the violence.

According to Brakpan SAPS spokesperson Captain Pearl van Staad, a convoy of taxi drivers arrived at the office of the Greater Brakpan Taxi Association at the corner of Wenden Avenue and High Street just before 9am.

Tsakane taxi drivers embarked on a strike on Tuesday.

“There was a meeting in Tsakane this morning, after which they travelled to Brakpan,” said Van Staad.

“The convoy was escorted by members of the SAPS Public Order Policing Unit. When they arrived at the office, shots rang out and the Brakpan SAPS were called for backup.”

Local police responded and seven suspects – who are believed to be part of a ‘VIP Protection Unit’ – were apprehended at the corner of Prince George Avenue and Voortrekker Road.

Van Staad told the Brakpan Herald the suspects were heavily armed, and various weapons were confiscated.

They face numerous charges including murder and attempted murder.

– African News Agency (ANA) and Citizen reporter

