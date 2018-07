The 18-month-old baby girl who was kidnapped by hijackers in Rustenburg on Thursday night was found unharmed in Tlhabane midmorning on Friday.

The Kormorant reports the hijacked white Toyota Corolla was found abandoned in a street in Tlhabane West by members of the community. She was reunited with her parents.

An unknown number of hijackers drove off with the family’s vehicle with the little girl still in the car.