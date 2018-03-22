Community leaders at the fore in fight against TB and HIV

Mobilising and encouraging community leaders such as members of legislatures, councillors, traditional leaders, business and religious leaders and civil society at large to commit to the fight against TB and HIV, is the central theme of this year’s commemorations of World TB Day in KwaZulu-Natal.

Deputy President David Mabuza, who is also the chairperson of the South African AIDS Council (SANAC), is scheduled to speak at the commemorations in the province today. King Goodwill Zwelithini will host the commemorative event.

Speaking to SABC news this morning, KZN MEC for Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the province was in the lead when it comes to new infections of TB.

He said the department of health sought to take advantage of the successes gained in terms of getting people on HIV treatment and male medical circumcision – a call that was issued by the Zulu king – to make inroads in the prevention and treatment of TB.

He added that mobilising respected community leaders as well as all sectors of society to join the fight against the disease then significant strides can be made.

“This has become a societal matter. Today’s message is a call to our leaders, particularly traditional leaders led by His Majesty, to say can we take this forward, can we all take action,” Dhlomo said.

He said though the country has made progress in terms of treating TB and HIV patients, some members of communities remain undiagnosed and so are not being treated.

The MEC said one of the ways to identify this missing group is to get all sectors of society on board in the fight against such diseases.

“TB is a communicable disease, if I have it and I move around within a society undiagnosed, unknown I can infect many more. Now, if we can actually prevent that part of the situation we can go a long way,” he said.

The event forms part of global World TB awareness activities aimed at raising public awareness about tuberculosis and the efforts made to prevent and treat the disease.

This year’s Commemoration will be held under the theme: Unite to end TB and HIV – South African Leaders taking action.

