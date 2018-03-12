Voters keen to have their say

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to various public places in the country’s capital of Pretoria drew widespread attention yesterday as he embarked on an election drive encouraging South Africans to register to vote for the 2019 national elections.

Ramaphosa urged citizens to update their registration details with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

He met people from all walks of life throughout the city and spent time shaking hands, posing for selfies and holding babies.

Through his tour of the city, the public followed Ramaphosa from a mall to a shisa nyama spot and even a taxi rank.

The Citizen seized the opportunity to speak to ordinary South Africans about why they feel it is important to vote for and who they feel is suitable as their future leader.

One thing was made clear by all those we spoke to, they realise that by voting they are making their voices heard in bringing about change in South Africa.

Here are their thoughts:

Charlotte Mathebula, 27

“The last time I didn’t vote, but this year I’m going to [register to] vote because Ramaphosa is Venda and I’m Venda. So, honey, I love him! He’s educated so I’m definitely voting this year.”

DJ Dipstaa, 25

“I never registered before, but I’ve registered to vote now and I’m very happy about it. I think we need to vote because we need change in South Africa now and everything new comes with its own challenges, advantages and disadvantages. But I have a good feeling that this time Mzansi is going to be one of the best countries!”

Sandile Mlambo, 40

“I voted before in the previous elections, I think it’s important to vote because you can choose the party that you feel is right to lead the country. It’s important that every South African votes because your vote counts, it is actually your voice and so I believe you should vote for a party that holds your beliefs. We all want economic freedom, I think that’s a big struggle, so I will vote towards that: leaders who make a commitment to lead us to economic freedom.”

Lindy Makhubela, 27

“I registered to vote in the previous elections and I’m going to vote this time again. I think its important to vote because my vote counts, it can make a difference.”

Thabiso Seleka, 36

“I still have to register to vote but I will do it on my cellphone through SMS. I think it’s important that everyone votes because we live in a democratic country, so we have to go to school and get educated because education is the most important thing. I think that’s what the vote will do for us.”

Thabang Matlonya, 23

“I voted before, and I will definitely vote now. I feel like I should have a say in whatever is going on in the country, so that I can have an impact in any decision that is going to be taken. I think everyone should vote because we have different opinions and we look at things differently, so I think everyone should express themselves through voting.”

Molatelo Tloubatla, 29

“I voted in the previous elections and I want to register to vote now for the next elections. I think it’s important that everyone votes so they can have their say and to practise their democratic rights.”

Bongumusa Mazibuko, 30

“I’ve been voting since 2008 and I look forward to voting in next year’s elections. I think in the next elections there are more reasons to vote than not to. I think the most important thing is that you want to make your voice count, you don’t want to sit there on your social media and have a loud voice if you are given the opportunity to make it count on the [voting] stand. I think, more importantly for us young people, we are very vocal on social media, but do we really turn out and participate where we need to make our voices heard?”

