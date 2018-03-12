 
menu
South Africa 12.3.2018 07:53 am

Tshwane buses to run again

Rorisang Kgosana
One of Tshwane’s buses at the bus depot in Pretoria West. Photo: Ron Sibiya

One of Tshwane’s buses at the bus depot in Pretoria West. Photo: Ron Sibiya

Last Wednesday the drivers refused to take their shifts from noon, and closed all gates at all the depots.

Tshwane bus commuters can breathe a sigh of relief as the Tshwane bus service operations is due to resume today following an illegal strike by the drivers last week.

Drivers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) downed tools last Wednesday demanding answers regarding outstanding overtime payment. “

The striking workers resolved on Friday evening to go back to work the following day, after the City of Tshwane’s management had served them with a notice on Friday morning, informing them that the strike was unprotected,” City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said.

On Wednesday, the drivers refused to take their shifts from 12 noon, closing all gates at all the depots to prevent the buses from exiting the depots.

“The Tshwane metro police department has been on site, monitoring the situation. The striking workers initially refused to divulge reasons for their downing of tools,” Bokaba said.

The city’s chief operations officer James Murphy met with the workers last week to personally address the issue of outstanding overtime payment and assured them that the process to ensure overdue payment was made to them was underway.

One of the “unreasonable” demands by the striking workers, Bokaba said, was the removal of a shift supervisor, a demand the city’s management refused to comply with.

The city condemned the frequent work stoppages by the Tshwane bus service employees, Bokaba said.

– rorisangk@citizen.co.za

Tshwane bus services suspended over drivers’ strike

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Tshwane bulldozes addicts’ Eersterust cemetery hangout 9.3.2018
Tshwane bus services suspended over drivers’ strike 9.3.2018
Zululand District Municipality workers preparing to strike 6.3.2018
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 3
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_2 POS 4
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x600_1 POS 5


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_3 POS 8

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.