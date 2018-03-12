Fight to succeed Mabuza as premier heats up as candidates step forward

The battle for the seat vacated by former Mpumalanga ANC provincial chairperson David Mabuza is heating up, but the contest is getting overcrowded with candidates.

Acting chairperson Mandla Ndlovu is up against Fish Mahlalela, Peter Nyoni, David Dube, Charles Makola, Lucky Ndinisa and Mandla Msibi, who are all vying for the crucial chairperson position, which puts the winner in poll position as the next provincial premier.

The post became vacant when Mabuza was elected as ANC deputy president, and was subsequently appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the country’s deputy president.

All the candidates are confident of victory during the elective provincial general council to be held in April. In previous statements both the campaign teams for Dube and Nyoni praised their candidates for being suitable to lead the party and to unite the membership under the ANC renewal programme.

But the ANC Youth League favoured Mandla Ndlovu for the chairperson with Speedy Mashilo as deputy chairperson and Pat Ngomane as provincial secretary.

The league’s former Nkangala regional secretary, Mswati Nkosi, said they were opposed to the “recycling of leaders” who previously occupied the positions of chairperson and deputy chairperson. He said such members should not contest this time around, as they had their chance to serve.

Nkosi identified those who previously served in the provincial ANC top five as Mahlalela, Dube, Makola and Msibi.

“Mahlalela led the ANC in the province as chairperson and he should be now ready for national duty. The same goes for comrades Makola and Dube who served as deputy chairpersons. Comrade Ndinisa might have an interest as he only served as provincial secretary,” Nkosi said.

He said new leaders must be groomed and elected instead of bringing back old ones who had an opportunity to lead. Instead the organisation must also give a chance to ANCYL members who were prepared for senior positions to be elected.

“We cannot have people who do not progress but always work to be at the same level,” Nkosi said.

According to Nkosi the unity team led by Mandla Ndlovu should prevail. He praised Ndlovu, Mashilo as his deputy and Ngomane who is a provincial secretary candidate as visionary leaders. He said the team is in a position to take the province to greater heights especially with Ngomane as secretary.

But Nkosi came in for sharp criticism from the supporters of the other candidates. David Dube’s campaign spokesperson, Sello Shai, lambasted Nkosi, saying he did not take the ANCYL seriously as they could not even elect their own leaders, who were imposed on them from above.

“There is nothing like the recycling of leaders; every member of the ANC in good standing has a right to vote and to be voted for as a leader after being taken through the eye of the needle,” Shai said.

Shai dismissed the existence of a unity team.

“There is nothing like a unity team, it’s just a mob of friends who want to continue and protect their legacy. This kamina kawena leadership-by-arrangement by comrades Mandla, Speedy and Ngomane won’t work and there is nothing visionary about it,” Shai said.

He said these leaders were there when things went wrong in Mpumlanga and merely applauded the ensuing damage.

“Today they are born-agains who portrayed themselves as heroes of yesterday – how dare they?” he said.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.