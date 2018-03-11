Ramaphosa faces mixed bag of pickets and cheers on Sunday

A delighted Cyril Ramaphosa was welcomed by excited shoppers who stopped him at every chance to take a picture with the president when he visited Forest Hill City Mall in Centurion on Sunday.

Ramaphosa surprised shoppers when he arrived at the mall around 1pm with his motorcade and ANC supporters.

Shoppers stopped with their children to interact with the president, with scores requesting to take a selfie with him.

The leader of the ANC had taken his initiative to Pretoria where he urged citizens to register to vote for next year’s general elections. He was joined by Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Tshwane ANC leader and former mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa.

But prior to his arrival at the mall, he was met by disgruntled residents of Olievenhoutbosch who had picketed outside the Hope Restoration Church.

Instead of receiving a warm welcome, residents demanded the president address issues of proper housing, roads and an increased police presence in the area.

Trying to calm the rowdy crowd, Ramaphosa assured them that Makhura would return to meet with the community on Thursday to address their issues.

“There is no problem without a solution. There is a solution. As government, we are going to solve the problem.”

Ramaphosa had also visited and attended church services at Covenant Church in Olievenhoutbosch and Itireleng Baptist Church.

He went for lunch at the Centurion Shisanyama in the afternoon.