South Africa 11.3.2018 10:57 am

WATCH: Zuma continues to draw the crowds in KZN

Citizen reporter
Jacob Zuma

The former president’s presence in his stronghold province appears to still be key for the ANC’s election plans.

Former president Jacob Zuma has been working hard to contribute to the ANC’s election campaign ahead of next year’s polls.

While his successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, was drawing crowds and giving impromptu interviews wherever he went yesterday in Gauteng, Zuma was doing much the same in his stronghold of KwaZulu-Natal.

The former president has often been credited with the huge growth in support the ANC saw in the province during his reign.

According to the ANC he was involved in a walkabout “blitzing and urging voters to register, check and update their details” on the voters’ roll during the open registration weekend of the IEC, which is urging voters to update their details on the voters’ roll. They will not be allowed to vote unless they have given their address.

Analysts have said that Zuma’s rule contributed the loss of support for the ANC in numerous metros outside the province, but it’s clear that the president remains key to the party’s plans to retain support in KZN.

Watch the video below in which the crowd can be seen chanting Zuma’s name.

Zuma was seen on Sunday morning at the KwaMashu Christian Centre as the voting drive continued.

