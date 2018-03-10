 
menu
South Africa 10.3.2018 06:47 am

No listeria repeat, vows Tiger Brands

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
A discarded batch of Mielie Kip Polony seen in Roodekrans, Johannesburg. Picture: Refilwe Modise

A discarded batch of Mielie Kip Polony seen in Roodekrans, Johannesburg. Picture: Refilwe Modise

The Enterprise and Rainbow Foods factories in Germiston and Polokwane will remain closed while a deep-cleaning process is conducted.

Tiger Brands, the company whose Enterprise processed meat products were found to have contained listeria, has vowed to never allow such a crisis to happen again.

This comes after a report released by the department of health on Thursday confirming the presence of listeria monocytogenes in Enterprise and Rainbow Foods from the Polokwane factory in Limpopo. The release of the report came after swabs were taken at the facility earlier this month.

Lawrence MacDougall, Tiger Brands’ chief executive officer, said: “The health and safety of our customers is our number one priority. I am deeply concerned by the detection of LST6 in our factory.

“Together with our staff, business partners and the relevant authorities, we are working to mitigate any further risks to consumers.

“We are well advanced in the national recall of all ready-to-eat chilled processed meat products, which we initiated on Sunday. We will leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of this to ensure it does not happen again.”

The Germiston and Polokwane factories will remain closed while a deep-cleaning process is conducted. In the meantime, members of the public are urged to continue returning affected products to retailers.

“The majority of all products have been removed from retail outlets. These were removed with dedicated trucks and are being kept in a quarantine warehouse awaiting disposal by incineration,” said Tiger Brands.

The food giant has rolled out a national consumers’ communication campaign on all media platforms, including radio, print and broadcast media, and set up a customer helpline to assist in returning the products for refunds.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security and social services JP Smith, said: “Should [people] not wish to [return products to retailers] because the amount may be small, it is best not to just dispose of them in the normal waste disposal, but to wrap them properly and place them at the bottom of the bin to prevent waste pickers from accessing them.”

Also read:

Tiger Brands CEO denies blame for listeriosis deaths

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
The diets that could help improve multiple sclerosis symptoms 9.3.2018
The flu vaccine: A high-stakes gamble 9.3.2018
Tougher smoking laws the way to go 9.3.2018
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 3
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_2 POS 4
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x600_1 POS 5


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 3 NO 1 TRIP TO HEAVEN

VALUE BET

RACE 10 NO 1 TILL DAWN

RACE MEETING

10 March 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_3 POS 8

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.